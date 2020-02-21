Kelly Clarkson really wants Lauren Graham to star in a 'Gilmore Girls' musical

A “Gilmore Girls” musical? Kelly Clarkson is into the idea and at least one of the show's stars is, too.

While appearing on Friday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Lauren Graham said she is game when asked if she would consider doing a musical version of the popular TV show.

"Just asking for a friend," Clarkson joked, as the crowd erupted into applause. "I just want to see Luke dancing."

The idea has gained steam, thanks to a quick bit on AppleTV+’s “The Morning Show,” in which two anchors lament having to cover a musical based on the WB series.

“I guess it was a running joke on the show ‘Morning Show’ where they assign one of the reporters to cover ‘Gilmore Girls: The Musical’ and the person is rolling their eyes because it seems silly, but then there’s discussion that, no, it’s a beloved show,” Graham said.

The actress explained that “Gilmore Girls” lends itself to a musical because of how fast it moved.

“I mean, I always felt that that language and that kind of pace and the tone of the show is very theatrical,” she said.

“You have to take a deep, long breath before you deliver some of those lines that go on and on forever,” she added. “So, I think it’s kind of a good idea.”

Can you picture Lorelai singing? Lauren Graham can. Courtesy Everett Collection

“I think people would love it,” Clarkson said.

“She loves dance and there’s so much dance always in the show so, but again, as I’ve told you, if you ask me to sing, I’ll just show up, so we can actually put it on Broadway or in your garage,” Graham said. “It doesn’t matter.”

“Gilmore Girls” continues to have a strong following. After signing off in 2007 after seven seasons, it returned in 2016 as “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life,” a four-episode miniseries on Netflix.