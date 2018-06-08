Kelly Clarkson turns up the 'Heat' at her TODAY concert — watch the videos

We can't think of a better way to kick off the weekend than with a live concert from one of TODAY's favorite people, Kelly Clarkson!
The original "American Idol" winner and "Voice" coach, who also happens to be a superstar musician, stopped by the Citi Concert Series stage to perform some of her biggest hits, old and new.
Watch Kelly Clarkson perform 'Miss Independent' live on TODAYPlay Video - 3:52
Along with performing "Miss Independent," "Heat" and "Stronger: What Doesn't Kill You," she also gave us a brief update about her two adorable children: River Rose, who turns 4 on June 12; and Remington Alexander, 2.
Kelly Clarkson on her 'Voice' victory: 'Blake finally called me queen'Play Video - 1:55
"They're so good," she said, grinning. "I think 4 is so much fun."
See Kelly Clarkson generate 'Heat' live on the TODAY plazaPlay Video - 3:17
Clarkson also made room for her "Voice" teammate (and season winner) Brynn Cartelli, to perform. Cartelli took the stage after a brief introduction from her coach, and performed "Walk My Way."
Kelly Clarkson sings 'Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)' live on TODAYPlay Video - 4:00
