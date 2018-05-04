Kelly Clarkson TODAY concert: What you need to know

share tweet pin email

Kelly Clarkson is coming to TODAY! The popular singer behind the album, "Meaning of Life," which features the hits "Love So Soft," "Move You" and more is joining our Citi Concert Series with a performance on Rockefeller Plaza.

Kelly Clarkson is going to rock our Citi Concert Series on TODAY on Friday, June 8, 2018.

Details:

Date: Friday, June 8

Hashtag: #KellyTODAY

Fan Passes: Stay tuned o find out how you and a guest can get a chance to see Kelly Clarkson up close.

General Info:

Viewing is on a first-come, first-served basis on the TODAY plaza, located at 48th Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues in New York City.

To get the best spot, fans should try to arrive by 5 a.m. Generally, concerts happen rain or shine.

Have more questions? Get all your Citi Concert Series questions answered with our TODAY FAQs.