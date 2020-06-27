Kelly Clarkson thanks estranged husband following 1st Emmy win

Kelly Clarkson just won her first Emmy.

The 38-year-old was named outstanding entertainment talk show host for “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!!” she tweeted in response to the announcement. “This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!”

OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!! I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!! https://t.co/BB9DZAQ9Fg — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 27, 2020

The "American Idol" winner went on to separately thank her estranged husband and manager, Brandon Blackstock, for his support back in 2019 and encouraging her to pursue a new television endeavor.

"Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant #BestEmilyICouldHaveAskedFor,” she wrote.

Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant #BestEmilyICouldHaveAskedFor 🤣 #DaytimeEmmys2020 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 27, 2020

The 47th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were held virtually this year, but this didn’t stop the love and praise that poured in to Clarkson for her work on the show.

TODAY’s own Hoda Kotb sent a message of support to the beloved judge on “The Voice,” writing, “Girrrrrrrlllll!! You did IT!! Congrats xoxoox. Rooting for you since day 1.”

Girrrrrrrlllll!! You did IT!! Congrats xoxoox. Rooting for you since day 1❤️ https://t.co/IumhhBhp8z — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) June 27, 2020

Seth Meyers chimed in with a message of his own, tweeting, "Congrats to the best In the biz, @kellyclarkson!”

Congrats to the best In the biz, @kellyclarkson! https://t.co/Aat9LmiSBR — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) June 27, 2020

Clarkson wouldn’t be a judge on “The Voice” if she wasn’t down for some friendly banter. The “Since U Been Gone” singer retweeted the announcement of her win a second time bs added a note for her fellow judge on the singing competition show, John Legend.

“Watch out @johnlegend I’m comin’ for that EGOT status,” she wrote.

Watch out @johnlegend I’m comin’ for that EGOT status 🤣😂 https://t.co/5uFNEqn5g5 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 27, 2020

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage earlier this month, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Blackstock is the son of Clarkson’s former manager, Narvel Blackstock. They connected in 2012 at Super Bowl XLVI and began dating shortly thereafter. After they got married ten months later, Blackstock became Clarkson’s manager.

The couple has two children together: daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 4.