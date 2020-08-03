Kelly Clarkson tells Al Roker the 1 thing she wishes fans would stop saying

Kelly Clarkson couldn’t relate more to the title of Al Roker’s new book!

The TODAY weatherman did a virtual drop-by to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to talk about his new collection of humorous essays, “You Look So Much Better In Person,” and the singer explained why the title struck such a chord with her.

“I love the title,” Clarkson said. “Anybody that knows me that sees your book, buys your book, reads your book, is going to laugh because literally the thing said most to me in my life, in my career … is, ‘You look so much better in person.’ I honestly thought it was just me.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

She added that while she knows fans mean it as a compliment, it’s not the best thing to hear considering so much of her life is spent on camera. She also said some well-meaning fans have made similar comments about her live singing voice.

“They come backstage after a concert and say, ‘Oh, my God, you sound better in person,’” she said. “I’m like, great, because most of it’s not in person!”

Al sympathized and said that during his years of greeting fans on the TODAY plaza, “invariably at least one person will say, ‘Oh, my gosh, you look so much better in person.’”

“And I know they mean it as a compliment, you don’t want to embarrass them,” he said. “But you know, to your point, I make my living on TV. So if I look better here, it just means that I’m scaring small children on television?”

In his book, Al shares plenty of funny and poignant anecdotes about his more than 40 years in television, as well as lessons he’s learned about fatherhood, hard work and more. He also explains the stories behind his favorite “Al-truisms” — words of wisdom including “No assumptions” and “Always say yes. Never say no.”