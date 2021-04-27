Kelly Clarkson tears up listening to emotional performance on 'The Voice'

It’s hard to believe Gihanna Zoe is only 17 but her voice packs such a punch that she pushed her coach Kelly Clarkson to tears in Monday night’s episode of “The Voice.”

Zoe performed “Glitter in the Air” by Pink in the knockout rounds. During a video from rehearsal, she explained that she had “gone through so much in my life, good and bad and being able to go back and remember those times and kind of see what I’ve learned from it is just special to me in this song.”

Clarkson laughs as she cries after hearing Zoe perform during rehearsal. NBC

In the rehearsal, she blew Clarkson and mega mentor, Snoop Dogg, away.

“Oh my God. I literally have tears streaming down my face,” Clarkson said, wiping her eyes.

“I’m tripping off the maturity of your voice,” Snoop Dogg said. "Y'all didn't tell me I was gonna be crying on this show."

Clarkson went on to compare Zoe to Beyonce and Pink.

“That’s your best performance (yet) on this show,” she said.

During her actual performance, it didn’t appear that any actual tears were shed for Zoe or her competition, 21-year-old Anna Grace, who sang “If I Die Young” by The Band Perry.

Anna Grace appears in episode 2011 of "The Voice" during the knockout rounds. Tyler Golden / NBC

Grace had also wowed during rehearsal after explaining she had a brush with death after becoming very ill at a young age.

Snoop Dogg joked that his eyes were welling up but he managed to stop himself from crying.

Snoop Dogg explains that his eyes welled up after hearing Anna Grace sing on "The Voice." NBC

All the coaches on Monday night loved both Zoe and Grace after their official performance. Zoe ended up winning the knockout round and staying on Team Kelly, while Grace was saved by coach Blake Shelton instead of getting sent home.

Clarkson is open about her emotions on the show. Last week, she was moved to tears when one of her contestants, Corey Ward, sang her 2009 hit “Already Gone.”

“How dare you come out here and kill my song,” Clarkson told Ward, who delivered a powerful rendition of her moving breakup

“Already Gone,” appeared on her fourth studio album, “All I Ever Wanted.”

“When I wrote ‘Already Gone,’ I was going through something that I thought, ‘It’s OK. It doesn’t always have to work out,’” she explained in the episode. “And hearing him sing that to me in my life now, are you, like, smacking me in the face with my message?”