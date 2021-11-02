Kelly Clarkson was deeply moved by a recent performance on “The Voice.”

Shadale, a contestant on John Legend’s team, sang Shontelle’s 2010 single, “Impossible,” during the knockout rounds. She broke down in tears after she finished singing, and Clarkson also got emotional as she gave her feedback.

Shadale's emotional performance left Kelly Clarkson in tears. Michael Becker / NBC

“Give me a minute because that was ... woo! That was really well done,” Clarkson said, wiping away tears. “It’s such an important thing in the knockouts to show us who you are and what you’re feeling.”

Clarkson grew emotional during Shadale's performance, and she continued to fight back tears as she gave feedback. The Voice

“That song, it’s really hard to tap into your emotions and still be able to carry that song, and I know that at the very end you got very emotional,” she continued, her voice breaking throughout. “It was just such a perfect song choice and I obviously connected to your message, and I would go with Shadale.”

The other coaches were just as moved by Shadale’s performance.

“You came out here and you were doing so great, but then you went from great to exceptional,” Blake Shelton said. “There’s no denying that we all felt it.”

Ariana Grande was also blown away.

“That was so emotional,” she said. “I think everybody was so choked up by what you left on the stage today. It was really beautiful and really moving.”

John Legend said Shadale’s knockout round reminded him of seeing Mary J. Blige in concert.

“I started to think of her during your performance,” he said. “She really talks to the audience and talks about her struggles that she’s been through, and you feel her emotion coming through everything she does, and I think that’s what we felt today.”

Shadale won the knockout round against her competitor, fellow powerhouse vocalist Samara Brown, and she will advance to compete in the live shows.

This is not the first time Clarkson has been visibly moved by a performance on "The Voice." In April, she teared up during a rehearsal as contestant Gihanna Zoe sang Pink's "Glitter in the Air." She was also brought to tears earlier this year when contestant Corey Ward sang her own 2009 song, "Already Gone."