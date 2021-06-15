Kelly Clarkson on Botox fears, why she's OK having 'every wrinkle in the world'

Kelly Clarkson doesn't have any plans to get plastic surgery as she ages, but that doesn't mean she judges anyone who does.

During a candid interview with actor Mayim Bialik on her podcast, "Mayim Bialik's Breakdown," the singer opened up about her plastic surgery fears and revealed that she thinks there's "room for everyone" in the industry, including stars like herself who choose to opt out of cosmetic procedures.

"I'm gonna look like a total Shar-Pei, like a dog. I'm gonna have every wrinkle in the world on my face," she said. "It has nothing to do with me being better than somebody that gets (work done on) their face. I'm afraid of stuff called botulinum toxin."

The two stars got on the subject of plastic surgery when Bialik said she hopes she's out of the industry by the time she starts showing the visible signs of aging. Clarkson was quick to explain that she welcomes the opportunity to show off her wrinkles and challenge society's traditional beauty standards.

"I hope I'm still having my talk show and I hope people see this is what it looks like, this is how you look when you get older; it's fine," she said.

Clarkson is determined to stay true to herself, but she said that hasn't always been an easy thing to do while working in Hollywood.

"Everybody would always try to micromanage everything and try to get you to be something that you're not. That's been the hardest challenge," she explained.

The 39-year-old then suggested that most Hollywood managers would likely find fault with the way she looked during this interview with Bialik.

"No manager would ever want me to do this. I have no makeup on and my hair in (braids). I'm comfortable and I was potting plants and doing gardening stuff and I had the morning off so I didn't want to have to get (all glammed up)," she said.

Clarkson went on to explain that she does enjoy getting all dolled up when she's working and that she admires her talented glam squad.

"I like doing it for work because I think it's fun, it's like dress-up when you're a kid," she said. "But in my everyday, nah, I'm not gonna get dressed up to go to Target or hang out with my friends. I'm gonna do what I want to do in that moment."

During the interview, the talk show host also opened up about the role therapy has played in her life and revealed that she and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, attended couples therapy before deciding to get divorced.

Clarkson explained that she and Blackstock "weren't lining up" for a while and that the pandemic certainly contributed to their marital problems.

"It was an extreme environment for everyone and that went into play in the decision," she said.

The talk show host has continued to see her therapist ever since, and said it's helped give her peace during a difficult time in her life.

"I love talking to her because it's nice to have someone outside of your circle, outside of your life. And it's someone that you're just completely and totally honest about everything that maybe you shouldn't tell people," she said.