Kelly Clarkson talks about the 'hardest' part about going through divorce

Going through a divorce is tough enough, but according to Kelly Clarkson, going through it while millions of people see it play out is even more challenging.

On Tuesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the Grammy winner, who is in the process of divorcing her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock, talked to author Glennon Doyle and singer Alicia Keys about splitting up while in the public eye.

"Glennon, you write about the public fallout from your divorce," Clarkson said. "I’m obviously going through one right now. It’s horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids. That’s the hardest for me."

Clarkson and Blackstock have two children together, daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington, 4.

"I think as women we are trained — Alicia and I were talking earlier — to take it all on and you can deal with it and you’re fine, but it’s your babies that you worry about," Clarkson continued. "So what was the hardest part because you also did it publicly? That’s a hard thing, as well."

Doyle is currently married to retired United States women’s national soccer team star Abby Wombach. She was previously married to Craig Melton from 2002 to 2016 and shares three children with him.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June, citing "irreconcilable differences." Last month, she was granted temporary primary physical custody of their kids.

The singer, 38, has not shied away from talking about her divorce.

"I mean, it's no secret," she told Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY in September. "My life has been a little bit of a dumpster. ... Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months.

"I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved."

"I don't think anyone expects it," Clarkson also told Hoda Kotb on TODAY in September. "You see yourself growing old with someone and then life has a different path, and it's so hard on everyone. You know me, I'm really open. ... I try to be open and share because we all go through things so we can help each other not feel alone."

Clarkson has addressed her personal life on her talk show, including the season premiere when she opened up about the challenges she's facing while getting divorced with two kids, as well as with the two children Blackstock has from a previous marriage.

"What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids and divorce is never easy," she said. "We're both from divorced families. We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."