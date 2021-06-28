Kelly Clarkson takes us back to the '80s with powerful cover of 'Tainted Love'

Monday's "Kelly Clarkson Show" took a trip back in time, as "Kellyoke" featured a cover of the classic "Tainted Love."

Clarkson, wearing a black scoop-neck, belted sweater and pink pleated skirt, launched into a guitar-heavy version of the song made popular in 1981 by Soft Cell ... but there was still plenty of '80s synths and lasers — and even a keytar — to complete the time travel.

"Tainted Love" was originally recorded in 1964 by Gloria Jones, but it found new life in the early 1980s after being recorded by British band Soft Cell. Their take was slower than Jones', but things really took off once it was remixed with singer Marc Almond's cover of the Supremes' "Where Did Our Love Go?" (also originally recorded in 1964), making the full dance track nearly nine minutes long.

Well, Clarkson (whose show won the Daytime Emmy award for outstanding entertainment talk show on Friday) did not have that much time to spend with the tune, but we still got the poppy, dancing gist of the whole thing. (And of course she changed the lyric of "I give you all a boy could give you" to "girl.")

"Have i ever not (been) impressed with Kelly for past 19 years. Keep on coming. you greatest vocalist, greatest human, greatest host of all time," one fan wrote on YouTube.

"Talk about Queen of Versatility!!! Is there anything that this woman can't do? I've honestly ran out of adjectives for this amazing human being!" wrote another.

We've also been enjoying Clarkson's little trips down memory lane in recent "Kellyoke" installments, from the Beach Boys to Tom Petty. And we particularly loved her take in January on "Unchained Melody." What journey will she take her audience on next? Stay tuned for more!