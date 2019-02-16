Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 16, 2019, 10:40 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

Kelly Clarkson might be a Grammy-winning artist, but she’s also a true music fan at heart. This awards season, she's definitely rooting for Lady Gaga’s hit song, “Shallow,” from the movie "A Star Is Born."

On Friday, Clarkson, 36, sang her own cover of the original single for a live audience in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The “Meaning of Life” singer, who’s currently touring for the 2017 album, performed both Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s parts in the song and impressed fans with her heartfelt rendition.

But before belting out the beautiful lyrics, Clarkson shared her adoration for Gaga as not only an artist but as, according to Clarkson, “the nicest human being ever.”

“This chick is amazing,” the "American Idol" alum told concertgoers. “We’re really different but at the same time, we’re really similar in the fact that she just loves music and that’s why she’s doing what she’s doing.”

Clarkson recalled how Lady Gaga once wrote her a note after the pair performed together in a special, joint show.

“She wrote me a handwritten letter, like note, saying ‘thank you so much, it was an honor to open for you,’” Clarkson said. "It's cool just to know that someone that talented is also really nice.”

Clarkson now supports budding artists as a coach on The Voice, too. Getty Images

After gushing about Gaga’s sweetness, Clarkson warned that her “Shallow” performance would be a bit different from the onscreen version.

“Obviously I don’t have a Bradley Cooper here so I’m just holding it down,” Clarkson joked. “I hope I don't suck, and if I do, I hope she doesn't see it!"

Despite her hesitance, the hit-making singer absolutely stunned the crowd with her passionate pipes. Clarkson’s band, which she calls “the best band in the whole world,” joined her on stage for the song.

“Shallow” won two Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, one for best song written for visual media and the other for best pop duo/group performance.

Clarkson told the live audience, “I thought [Lady Gaga] and Bradley Cooper did such an awesome job with this song," and she has no qualms over other artists’ successes. She roots for her fellow singers and often covers her favorite songs by other musicians. On Feb. 13, she covered Blake Shelton’s 2013 song “Boys Round Here” with the same gusto and heart as she gave “Shallow.”

“I love artists,” Clarkson said Friday night. “I know there’s like a lot of competition always with artists in the industry but there’s a lot of us that just dig each other and we really get inspired by each other and what they’re doing.”

Clarkson certainly has an ear for talent. She’ll continue touring with Kelsea Ballerini, Brynn Cartelli, and Maggie Rose across the U.S. through the end of March.