Kelly Clarkson stunned by 'Voice' contestant's Lizzo cover: 'You are incredible'

It looks like the competition on the upcoming season of "The Voice" is going to be fierce.

In a new preview for the show's 19th season, which returns Monday, Oct. 19, contestant Tamara Jade sings Lizzo's hit "Cuz I Love You" for her audition and simply blows everyone away.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The 30-year-old Maryland resident got all four coaches to turn their big, red chairs around eventually, but she left quite the impression on Kelly Clarkson and John Legend, who both hit their buttons after she sang just one line from the song.

"What?!" Clarkson exclaimed, and Legend cheered the aspiring vocalist on with an emphatic "sing!"

The two danced in front of their respective and appropriately distanced chairs as they took in Jade's performance, and fellow coaches Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton listened intently as they decided whether or not to press their buttons and turn around.

From backstage, "The Voice" host and TODAY's own Carson Daly also said, "She's killing it."

Later on in the song, both Stefani and Shelton turned around, and Jade's family cheered her on remotely.

After the performance, Clarkson tried to convince the talented singer to join her team.

"You are incredible! Oh, my gosh," she said. "What is your name, and where have you been?"

The industry veteran and "American Idol" winner told Jade she believed in her talent so much that she pictured her in the competition's finale.

"Everybody needs to be inspired right now. That's why this is called 'The Voice' is you want someone that really moves everyone, and that's you," she said. "I do think it would be helpful to have, I don't know, someone who's navigated a vocal competition. I just think that you should be on my team because I love you."

Clarkson went on to tell Jade she would look great in purple and pulled out a robe she purchased for members of her team.

Legend quickly spoke up and said, "I can buy clothes, too!" He then made the case for why he wants the aspiring singer on his team.

"First of all, the fact that you can rap-sing, the fact that you can sing these big soulful notes," he said. "And then what sealed the deal was the very end of the song, where you kind of sang it more gracefully and more tenderly. It was just like oh, she can do literally everything. I would love to coach you."

After Shelton and Stefani each explained why they'd like the 30-year-old to join their teams, Clarkson spoke up again and praised Jade even more.

"I've had a minute to collect myself," she explained. "One thing I really love about your voice, too, is a lot of people that love to do vocal runs sound like they're trying, and yours sounds like you're just simply exhaling."

So, which judge did Jade choose? Tune in to Monday night's premiere episode to find out.