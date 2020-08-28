See Kelly Clarkson stun with performance of a Whitney Houston classic

Kelly Clarkson knocked this one out of the park!

The singer and talk show host performed a gorgeous cover of the Whitney Houston song “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” for her latest “Kellyoke” segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

The classic ballad, which was originally featured on the soundtrack for the 1995 film “Waiting to Exhale,” allowed Clarkson to showcase her smooth yet powerful vocals.

Clarkson, 38, is a huge Whitney Houston fan. She covered the legendary singer’s ‘80s pop hit “How Will I Know” during another recent “Kellyoke” performance and revealed that it was actually her first-ever audition song.

She also performed a flawless, soulful cover of Houston’s 1993 song “Run to You” during a “Kellyoke” segment last year.

“I know every Whitney Houston song,” Clarkson told Rolling Stone in 2012. “I wanted to cover one of her songs at our shows as a tribute, but it’s hard to cover her!”

Like most of her recent “Kellyoke” performances, Clarkson recorded this one from home, while her band members played while socially distanced in the studio.

Season 2 of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is set to premiere Sept. 21, with some creative new measures in place to keep people safe during the pandemic. There will be no live studio audience, but fans will have the chance to become part of a virtual crowd.

“For the first time ever, fans will have the chance to get a front-row seat as part of the show’s virtual audience from the comfort of their own home,” according to a release.

It’s unclear exactly what this will look like, but it does sound likely that Clarkson will be returning to the studio to host the upcoming season, which will “feature a combination of live and virtual interviews.”