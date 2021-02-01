Kelly Clarkson sends us into a '90s time warp covering 'Runaway Train'

Kelly Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” segment continues to be a “runaway” success.

Clarkson performed Soul Asylum’s 1993 smash “Runaway Train” on Monday’s episode of her talk show.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

As viewers have come to expect, Clarkson truly made the track her own, playing the song to her strengths and imbuing her own voice into the lyrics.

Fans, of course, couldn’t stop raving about her version of the power ballad.

“Is there anything she can’t sing?!” someone wrote on YouTube.

“Chills all over my body. Can't believe you did this song! Amazing, as usual,” someone else wrote.

“Loved this song when it came out! Love it even more with Kelly singing it,” another person commented.

“Runaway Train” was a monster hit for Soul Asylum in 1993, thanks in part to its accompanying video, which featured images of missing children. The track peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won the Grammy Award for best rock song.

The tune marks the latest time Clarkson has gone to the well for 1990s songs. Last week, she covered Phil Collins’ “I Wish It Would Rain Down,” which followed recent covers of the Chicks’ “Sin Wagon,” “Another Sad Love Song” by Toni Braxton and Jewel’s “Foolish Games.”