Kelly Clarkson shuts down troll who said she works too much

Pop star and TV host Kelly Clarkson shut down a troll who claimed Clarkson's marriage to Brandon Blackstock failed because she was too busy working.

The original tweet, since deleted, said the following:

"...no wonder her marriage didn't work...surprise she has time for her kids...not the good old country girl we fell in love with...it's all about Kelly being on tv...and no one else...no tears for her...but for her kids."

Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that’s actually what “good old country girls” do.... this can’t be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please ❤️ https://t.co/FrWtlqdMbY — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) August 13, 2020

Clarkson clapped back, writing "Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that's actually what 'good old country girls' do.... this can't be who you are deep down. I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please."

The tweet comes after Clarkson announced she would be filling in for Simon Cowell as a judge on "America's Got Talent" after he hurt himself testing out an electric bicycle at his Southern California home.

Clarkson filed for divorce after seven years of marriage to Blackstock in Los Angeles on June 4, 2020.

The couple has two children together: daughter River Rose, 5, and son Remington Alexander, 4.

The mother of two has opened up before about dealing with haters. At a 2018 TODAY Parents panel, she explained that "honestly at some point you just go, 'Well, screw it.'"

She explained she believes we personally give people the power to make us feel demeaned, so she just accepts that some people are going to be hateful.

"I'm going to live my life over here and you can live yours over there and we'll be fine," she added. "People are going to be hateful; you can't control that. You're not going to win that fight, if someone wants to be ugly, so just smile and say 'God bless.'"