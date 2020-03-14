'The Kelly Clarkson Show' suspends production over coronavirus concerns

As Hollywood came to a screeching halt Thursday and Friday over the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of television shows announced production would be suspended, including "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The "American Idol" winner and daytime talk show host posted the news on Instagram Friday.

"As you may know, production on The Kelly Clarkson Show was temporarily shut down late last night and out of concern and care for everyone’s safety, we have chosen to postpone the April 1st opening of my Las Vegas residency, Invincible, until July," Clarkson wrote. "Details regarding ticket replacement are forthcoming and I can’t wait to see you this summer. For now, please keep your loved ones close, safe and healthy."

As of Friday evening, most other daytime and late-night talk shows have suspended production as well.

NBC announced Thursday that beginning Friday, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "Late Night With Seth Meyers" would both suspend production through a previously scheduled hiatus, meaning no new episodes will be taped until at least March 30.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" will shut down until March 30, the show's host tweeted.

"We just want to take every precaution to ensure that we do our part to keep everyone healthy," DeGeneres said. "I love you guys, and can’t wait to come back. I’m already bored."

HBO said as of Monday, "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" and "Real Time with Bill Maher" will both go on temporary hiatus.

A representative from ABC Entertainment told NBC that "Jimmy Kimmel Live" will also suspend production starting Monday.

"We will continue to monitor this and hope to be back on the air with new shows Monday, March 30," they said.

Netflix also shut down all scripted TV and film physical production and prep for two weeks in the U.S. and Canada to comply with government restrictions in the regions, a spokesperson told NBC News.

Diana Dasrath of NBC News contributed to this story.