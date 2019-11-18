'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has been renewed for a 2nd season

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" will be back for a second season!

NBCUniversal announced Monday the top-rated new daytime show has been renewed through the 2020-2021 season.

The hourlong chat show features Clarkson gabbing with celebrity guests and singing her favorite pop hits during her fabulous "Kellyoke" segment. Since its debut in early September, the show has brought in bigger ratings than any other new show in daytime TV.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" is sticking around for a second season. NBC

“‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season,” said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president of creative affairs for NBCUniversal Television Distribution.

“It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team, led by Alex Duda, who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy," Wilson added.

Whether she's reuniting her "American Idol" pals, giving hair extensions to Dr. Phil or letting her adorable kids interview "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa, Clarkson always has a blast — and her viewers do, too.

Congratulations, Kelly!