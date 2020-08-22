'The Kelly Clarkson Show' to feature virtual audience in 2nd season

The second season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is slated to premiere on Sept. 21 and will feature fans in a virtual audience.

“For the first time ever, fans will have the chance to get a front-row seat as part of the show’s virtual audience from the comfort of their own home,” according to a release. “Season 2 will feature a combination of live and virtual interviews with some of the biggest names in film, television, music and everyday people who are agents of change in their community.”

It's a move that will allow Clarkson and celebrity guests to interact with the audience while adhering to social distancing standards in the new reality that is the coronavirus pandemic. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” will continue to be taped on the Universal Studios lot just north of Los Angeles.

We’re back!! 🎉✨ Season 2 of The #KellyClarksonShow premieres September 21.



The show stayed on the air throughout the summer, with several episodes filmed at Clarkson’s homes in Montana and Los Angeles.

As part of the countdown to the new season, the show will air five additional original episodes the week of Sept. 14.

Despite the challenges of 2020, Clarkson tweeted she's grateful to all her guests who appeared on her atypical show during the pandemic.

“Shout out 2 every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer,” she tweeted. “This year has been challenging, overwhelming &sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things &keeping hope alive &I want 2 say THANK U.”