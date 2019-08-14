Kelly Clarkson is a total pro when it comes to being onstage and performing in front of audiences around the world, but the singer couldn't help but be extra giddy when she checked out her new talk show set.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" premieres Monday, Sept. 9, on NBC. Clarkson, 37, couldn't contain her excitement and decided to share a behind-the-scenes Instagram video with her fans.

"Nobody asked me to do this, I'm just excited!" Clarkson says as she gives her followers a look at the stage, which includes her name in lights.

"Don't you want to come here? Doesn't this feel like home?" she asks.

Plenty of fans agreed, including TODAY's Hoda Kotb!

"Ummmm yes," Hoda replied in the comments.

Clarkson told Ellen DeGeneres in February that she planned to work on sharpening her listening skills before her show debuts.

"I do need to learn. I have literally been watching — like, I’ve seen your show, tons of it. I watch all your episodes and Oprah’s and everyone’s because I’m like, 'How do I listen?'" she said.

One solution has been to have her producer draw an airplane on a cue card, encouraging her to "land" the conversation, she told the audience to laughter.

While fans will have to wait a few more weeks to check out Clarkson's show, the official "Kelly Clarkson Show" Instagram account gave viewers a heads-up about what to expect.

A two-minute teaser of the show, posted last week, warns fans: "If you’re looking for calm, predictable and classy, you’ve come to the wrong place! Don’t watch this!"

One thing is clear: Kelly has definitely waited a lifetime for a moment like this — and we can't wait to watch!