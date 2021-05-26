Kelly Clarkson set to take over Ellen DeGeneres' talk show time slot

Stand back, daytime talk show fans, there's a new queen in town.

"The Kelly Clarkson Show," now in its second season, will "take over leading time periods by fall 2022," according to a news release from NBCUniversal Syndication Studios issued Wednesday.

And while it doesn't say it explicitly, what this really means is that as "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" phases out next year, Clarkson is set to dance right on into the part of the day audiences have gotten used to seeing DeGeneres in.

Clarkson during one of her recent "Kelly Clarkson Show" tapings. NBC

Clarkson's show recently earned six Daytime Emmy nominations, and has been renewed through 2023.

"We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres' 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year," said Valari Staab, NBCUniversal Local president. She added that Clarkson will be "the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts."

DeGeneres during a taping of her show. Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Meanwhile, Tracie Wilson, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios executive vice president, teases a lot more to come for Clarkson's next season. "Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We're working on some big plans for season 3 and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come."

Related:

Both shows are syndicated, and a vacancy in one slot can be risky: The Hollywood Reporter noted that some stations airing "Ellen" could instead start airing shows that cost less to buy into. But putting "Clarkson" up in the open slot gives them a ready-made success story to take its place.

Clarkson and DeGeneres have long made for good on-camera colleagues; in 2018, Ellen let Kelly have her own desk on the "Ellen" show for a segment, and Ellen stopped by Kelly's second-ever show in 2019 to offer a giant portrait of herself and some advice. So it's no surprise that Clarkson will be succeeding DeGeneres as daytime royalty.

NBCUniversal is TODAY's parent company.