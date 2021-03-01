Kelly Clarkson says writing songs during her divorce is 'therapeutic'

Kelly Clarkson is doing what she does best to help her get through her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The Grammy winner appears on the song “I Would’ve Loved You” with Jake Hoot, who won the 17th season of “The Voice” in 2019 after she picked him for her team. Clarkson said the track spoke to her because of what she is currently dealing with in her personal life.

“That’s why I gravitated toward this song that Jake sent is because one, I thought it was amazing. He’s a fantastic singer, but songwriter. People that have been through a divorce, and you love someone so much, you feel that. I know this message well in my heart,” she said Monday on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.

“It’s very hard to write a fresh idea right now. The messages have already all been said. And I’d never heard anything quite like this,” she added.

Last week, Clarkson told “Entertainment Tonight” that she has written a lot of new music since she filed for divorce last June.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013. FilmMagic

"I have written like 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out," she said. "I think that's a blessing in itself. Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

“It’s therapeutic for me,” she told Hoda and Jenna about writing new music.

She also said “I Would’ve Loved You” offers insight that listeners will understand.

“People have been sending me songs and honestly I haven’t recorded any really that aren’t ones that I’ve written on. ... I think this message is so relatable to so many people, unfortunately,” she said.

“It’s like, ‘I would’ve loved you so hard,’ and now it’s gone. That’s a lot of loss and grief in that.”

Clarkson, who returns for the 20th season of "The Voice," which premieres Monday night, is also basking in the glow of her recent interview with first lady Jill Biden for her talk show when she even got to perform at the White House. Calling it “a beautiful interview,” the “Since U Been Gone” singer said Biden has been where she is now.

“She’s been through divorce and it was kind of an interesting topic just because he had to actually propose five times to get an answer that he was looking for. What I found hilarious about it is if you have been in a relationship, been through a divorce, you understand that that is a really hard thing to dive back into,” she said.

Hoot also said that Clarkson made a point to get involved with him on their song.

“With me, Kelly’s been great,” he said. “The fact that we recorded this and that she’s the one who actually came up with the idea to record the music video, the fact that she did that, as well, has been amazing.”