Kelly Clarkson says she's written 60 songs since filing for divorce

Kelly Clarkson already knew heartbreak can serve as artistic inspiration — but even she's surprised by how many songs she's written since deciding to end her marriage.

The Grammy winner and daytime talk show host, 38, opened up to "Entertainment Tonight" about the "really great and really honest" album she's been working on since filing for divorce from soon-to-be-ex Brandon Blackstock last June.

Kelly Clarkson, seen here at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, revealed she's written 60 songs since filing for divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

"There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be businesswise or personally or whatever," said Clarkson, adding, "Whatever happens though, it is such a gift."

The "Voice" coach said writing songs helps her process her emotions.

"Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this," she said.

"I have written like 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out," she added. "I think that's a blessing in itself. Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."

Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock in 2018. The singer filed from divorce from Blackstock in June, citing "irreconcilable differences." Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

Clarkson and Blackstock share two children of their own: daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington, 4. The singer is also the stepmother of Blackstock's two kids from his previous marriage.

Writing about painful events in her life is nothing new for Clarkson, who told "ET" she always has to ask herself about her music, "What are you willing to put out there?"

"I hate that I had to go through 'Because of You' or 'Piece by Piece' (moments). Certain songs that I've written certainly have shaped me, but have been really hard," she explained.

"They're just difficult decisions to put those out because they're so personal," she continued. "But the other side of you is like, 'Man, how many people have come up to me.' Like, 'You have no idea. I never wanted to talk about it, I never have told anyone this.'"

Clarkson has opened up in the past about how painful the divorce process has been.

"I mean, it's no secret," she told Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist in September. "My life has been a little bit of a dumpster ... personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months."

During Thursday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," first lady Jill Biden comforted Clarkson by telling her that her own divorce in the 1970s allowed her to create a happier future for herself.

Biden, 69, ended her first marriage in 1975. That same year, she met future President Joe Biden, whose first wife, Neilia, died in a car crash in 1972 that also claimed the life of their 1-year-old daughter, Naomi.

The couple married in 1977, and together they raised a daughter, Ashley, 39, in addition to Joe Biden's two sons, Hunter and Beau, from his first marriage.

"You know, I look back on it now and I think, you know if I hadn't gotten divorced, I never would've met Joe," Jill Biden shared. "I wouldn't have the beautiful family I have now."

The first lady assured Clarkson, "Over time, you heal."

"You're gonna be surprised, and I can't wait until that day comes for you, and you're gonna call me up and you're gonna say, 'Hey, Jill, you were right!'"