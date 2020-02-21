Kelly Clarkson says she looks like she had a 'boob job' in new 'Voice' promo pic

Kelly Clarkson had a hilarious reaction when she saw her new promo photo for the upcoming season of "The Voice."

"I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job," she tweeted, along with a laughing emoji. "I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally!"

The official Twitter account of "The Voice" shared the photo of Clarkson, who looks glamorous in a long-sleeved baby blue dress, tousled hair and a power pose showing she's ready to win. Clarkson, who is the reigning champion coach, has won three of the four seasons she has been on the show.

I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job 🤣 I don’t know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally! 😜 I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready to save some civilians y’all! https://t.co/QFmIjEcOzx — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 20, 2020

Clarkson showed she has no problems laughing at herself. In addition to the boob job comment, she said she felt like she might also be ready for a job as a superhero.

"I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready to save some civilians y’all!" she added.

"The Voice" premieres on Monday, Feb. 24, on NBC. Clarkson and Shelton will be in the judges' chairs, along with John Legend and Nick Jonas.

There's sure to be plenty more hilarious banter among the judges. Ahead of the premiere, Clarkson also couldn't help but throw some friendly shade at Shelton.

I would buy that cologne 🤣😜 https://t.co/XCf79ZCASv — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) February 20, 2020

"I would buy that cologne," she tweeted in response to Shelton's promo photo for the new season.