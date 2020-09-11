Kelly Clarkson says making her new album was 'therapeutic' amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson has turned to music during a difficult time in her personal life.

The pop superstar spoke with Sunday TODAY's Willie Geist about making her new album while going through a divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock.

"This next record, this will probably be the most personal one I've ever released," Clarkson said. "And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it's been very therapeutic for me."

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June after almost seven years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple have two children, River Rose, 6, and son, Remington or "Remy," 4, who have already gotten a preview of Mom's new album.

"There's one that my kids sing in the car," Clarkson said. "I'm going through mixes, and I'm just, like, 'This is weird.' Like, it's your relationship. I've never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along."

Thankfully they're not old enough to really grasp the lyrics.

"No, they're 4 and 6, and so that's a little different, but whatever," she said. "It is what it is."

Clarkson, 38, married Blackstock in 2013 and has also been a stepmother to his two children from his previous marriage, Savannah, 18, and Seth, 13.

She thanked her estranged husband after she won her first Emmy for outstanding entertainment talk show host for "The Kelly Clarkson Show" just weeks after filing for divorce.

Blackstock has been Clarkson's manager and is the son of her former manager, Narvel Blackstock. She credited Blackstock for encouraging her to pursue a career in television.

"Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show and @lifeofT for being the greatest friend/assistant #BestEmilyICouldHaveAskedFor,” she tweeted.

Clarkson has been busy during quarantine between her music and her talk show, and now she will be filling in for Simon Cowell as a judge on "America's Got Talent" after he suffered a serious injury in a bike accident at his California home.

She has fended off trolls claiming her marriage failed because she's working so much.

"Wow. Shaming a woman who has a great work ethic, is a great mom, and who steps up and fills in when a friends asks for a favor because that's actually what 'good old country girls' do.... this can't be who you are deep down," she tweeted last month. "I have more faith in your heart. Aim higher please."

Check out Clarkson's full interview with Willie this weekend on Sunday TODAY.