Kelly Clarkson is 'saving all her love' in latest Whitney Houston cover

In her latest installment of "Kellyoke," Kelly Clarkson gave a dazzling performance of Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love for You.”

Clarkson’s rendition of the classic hit has already racked up more than 16,000 views and has received love from fans on social media.

Clarkson is a huge Whitney Houston fan and has even revealed that she sang '80s pop hit “How Will I Know” as her first-ever audition song.

"Saving All My Love for You" was released on Houston's self-titled debut studio album in 1985 and still has a lasting impact due to her heartfelt lyrics.

Throughout the performance, Clarkson stood near her pianist and hit the iconic high notes and offered the perfect mix of vocal runs that got audience members on their feet for a roaring round of applause.

The "American Idol" winner and talk show host is very familiar with Houston’s popular hits. The singer has previously performed "Run to You, "How Will I Know", "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and "Exhale (Shoop Shoop)”, during previous "Kellyoke" segments.

"Kellyoke" is a fan favorite due to Clarkson’s soulful harmonies, and viewers praised the performance in the YouTube comments.

"I love it when Kelly does a Whitney song. She always delivers. And I love both Kelly and Whitney. This is perfection!" wrote one commenter.

Another fan observed, "When Kelly sings Whitney, it’s heaven!"