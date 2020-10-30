Watch Kelly Clarkson's haunting 'Stayin' Alive' Halloween cover on 'Kellyoke'

Kelly Clarkson’s latest “Kellyoke” performance will give you chills and thrills on a day most fitting for that.

On Friday’s episode of her talk show, the original “American Idol” champ took on the Bee Gees’ classic “Stayin’ Alive,” in a Halloween-themed performance that is so good it’s scary.

Clarkson, dressed as Madeline Ashton, Meryl Streep’s character from the 1992 film “Death Becomes Her,” walked down a set of stairs in a flowing, glittering silver dress with white stole in her show’s studio singing a slowed-down and downright spooky take on the popular ‘70s disco track.

Clarkson killed it while singing "Stayin' Alive." The Kelly Clarkson Show / YouTube

About 30 seconds in, she’s joined by a pair of backup singers, one dressed as Goldie Hawn’s character from the movie and the other as Bruce Willis’ character. As smoke cascades off the ground, the trio continues singing while they saunter across the floor and images of zombies by tombstones appear near them.

The song then switched speeds and Clarkson unleashed the full power of her voice, while the undead souls dance behind her on screens.

Heavy on theatrics and featuring Clarkson’s signature voice and showmanship, the performance is just so ghould — err, we mean good.

Clarkson, who dressed as Better Midler from "Hocus Pocus" on her talk show last year, transformed her set to pay homage to "Death Becomes Her."

“Look at this mansion, though! This is amazing, y’all. It’s just like the one Meryl lived in,” she said. “Those are actually the stairs Ernest pushed her down. There are the candelabras and of course, Meryl’s portrait, which I’m seriously considering just keeping up year-round because I love her.”