Kelly Clarkson's cover of 'Get Together' from the White House is pure legend

Kelly Clarkson’s newest “Kellyoke” cover is so ... presidential.

The pop star gave a spellbinding performance of the Youngbloods’ classic “Get Together” on Thursday’s episode of her talk show that she shot in the East Room of the White House where she interviewed first lady Jill Biden.

Accompanied on piano by her musical director, Jason Halbert, Clarkson slowed the tempo considerably, with the arrangement giving the 1960s track a bluesy feel. Casually standing in a dark dress with a belt around her waist, Clarkson keeps it mellow as she sings in front of a microphone stand putting an understated, compelling and commanding take on the song that also allows her to also showcase her powerhouse vocals.

Fans were smitten with her effort.

“IN THE WHITE HOUSE???? She’s such a queen,” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“Kelly just changed the whole direction of this song in the absolute best of ways. I've always loved this song and Kelly somehow just took it to a whole new level,” someone else wrote.

“This was so beautiful, that ending brought tears to my eyes. So much soul in her voice,” another person commented.

"Perfection. The arrangement, the emotion, her voice. I'm choked up," another fan wrote.

"Kelly for president 2024," wrote one person who thinks Clarkson should aspire to a life of public service.

“Get Together,” which has been covered countless times over the years, remains one of the most well-known songs promoting peace and unit. It is the only Top 40 hit by the Youngbloods.