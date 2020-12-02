Kelly Clarkson's latest cover reminds fans of this unforgettable 'Voice' audition

Fans are used to Kelly Clarkson hitting it out of the park with her “Kellyoke” segments on her talk show. Her cover of Linda Ronstadt’s “Blue Bayou” on Tuesday’s episode was so good, though, that it had fans thinking about another version of the hit 1977 song.

Clarkson, who currently serves as a coach on “The Voice,” wowed fans with her sultry cover of the Grammy-nominated track. And some people couldn’t help but notice it sounded similar to Alisan Porter’s version of Ronstadt’s tune (which itself is a cover of Roy Orbison’s 1963 song) during her “Voice” blind audition in 2016 before she went on to win the show’s 10th season.

“This was great! Alisan Porter sang this song for her blind audition on The Voice, that one is my favorite cover of this song. She won on Christina Aguilera’s team!” a commenter on YouTube wrote.

“Who else gets reminded of Alisan Porter's blind audition whenever you hear this song? One of the best renditions and one of the best auditions ever,” another pointed out.

Ronstadt is also no stranger to having “American Idol” champions cover her. During last year’s Kennedy Center Honors, Carrie Underwood also performed “Blue Bayou,” as well as “When Will I Be Loved.”