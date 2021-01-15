Kelly Clarkson's 'Kellyoke' cover of 'You Get What You Give' is pretty radical

Kelly Clarkson has done it again.

The singer treated viewers to her cover of the New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” during the “Kellyoke” segment of Friday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Backed by her band in the studio, Clarkson stays true to the up-tempo song, giving it the pep fans know while also her own signature flair to it.

Fans, of course, loved the job Clarkson did.

“An appropriate song choice for the times we're living in right now, especially the line ‘This world is gonna pull through!’” someone wrote on YouTube.

“Love Kelly you always have the music in you great way to start my day,” someone else commented.

“Yes! This. All of this. More of this! The feel from 90's music, is what the world needs right now,” another person wrote.

“You Get What You Give” was a huge hit after it was released in 1998, receiving ubiquitous airplay and the video appearing in heavy rotation on MTV. It was the lead single from the band’s lone album, “Maybe You've Been Brainwashed Too,” and the group’s only song to chart in the United States, giving them one-hit wonder status.

Clarkson continues to show not only the range of her voice, but the range of genres she can cover. This week alone, she went country with the Chicks’ “Sin Wagon” and jumped in the time machine with the 1977 classic “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. She also gave ‘90s fans another thrill with her take on “Another Sad Love Song” by Toni Braxton.