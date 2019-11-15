Watch Kelly Clarkson's kids steal the show as they visit their mom at work

Sign up for our newsletter

Kelly Clarkson's kids made another adorable guest appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Friday.

The singer's daughter, River Rose, 5, and son, Remington or "Remy," 3, ran onstage to give their mom sweet hugs and kisses during her "Kellyoke" segment.

After belting out a flawless rendition of Rihanna's "Only Girl (in the World)," Clarkson, 37, coaxed River to join her onstage.

"This is my favorite girl in the world," she gushed as River leapt into her arms. Seconds later, little Remy ran up through the audience to join his mom and sister.

Clarkson's daughter, River, and son, Remy, showered her with hugs and kisses on Friday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." NBC

"I love you two. Thank you for visiting me at work. I'll see y'all at home, OK?" Clarkson told the pair before asking for goodbye kisses.

It's the second time this week Clarkson's viewers got to spend time with River and Remy.

The adorable pair stole the show on Wednesday when they interviewed "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.

"Do you know 'The Little Mermaid?'" River asked the actor.

"Ariel? Yes. Ariel's very sweet. She's very nice," Momoa replied before turning to Remy and adding, "She’s also a redhead. I’m gonna teach you about redheads someday. They’re very passionate, very passionate people."

River and Remy got the chance to quiz "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa earlier this week. NBC

"Where does Aquaman go to the bathroom?” River wondered next.

"Everywhere!" the "Game of Thrones" star joked, gesturing all around him.

When River noticed her little brother sitting in silent awe of Momoa, she encouraged him to speak up. "Hey, you like Aquaman. You watch it. Come on," River told Remy with her arm gently around his shoulder.

The act of sibling sweetness elicited a collective "awwww" from the audience.

"She's the talker and he's the sensitive one," Clarkson explained.

Watch River and Remy's surprise appearances in the videos above!