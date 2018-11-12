Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

The songs from the popular musical "The Greatest Showman" will soon be released — again.

A new album featuring covers of the fan-favorite tunes from the film's soundtrack comes out Nov. 16. But there's no need to wait to get a taste of what's to come.

Kelly Clarkson's highly anticipated take on "Never Enough" is already out now!

The pop star (and more) shared the official lyric video for the cover, first sung by "Voice" alum Loren Allred, on YouTube, and her take on the track lives up to the hype that's been building since it was first announced in October.

The song marks the first new single for the singer since "Heat," from her 2017 "Meaning of Life" album.

Those who want to hear more from the hit maker can catch her on her "Meaning of Life" tour in January, but "Greatest Showman" fans who just want to hear more from the upcoming cover album can do that right now.

A couple of other tracks are already out, including Panic! At the Disco's version of "The Greatest Show" and two different takes on "A Million Dreams" — one from Pink and another from an unexpected singer.

Pink recently shared a peek of her in the studio alongside daughter Willow, who sings a reprise version of "A Million Dreams" on the album.

"The Greatest Showman: Reimagined" will also feature covers by Kesha, Pentatonix, Sara Bareilles, the Zac Brown Band and more.