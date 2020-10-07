Check out Kelly Clarkson's smoking hot cover of 'Ring of Fire' on 'Kellyoke'

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: Kelly Clarkson performed a knock-your-socks-off cover during the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show.

On Wednesday, the Grammy winner added to her list of memorable covers when she belted out a rousing take on Johnny Cash’s “Ring of Fire.”

The upbeat number is heavy on horns and features Clarkson singing with part of her band in the studio and part beaming in remotely, with orange lights shining on her and images of flames appearing behind her to give the appearance of a fire.

Clarkson’s take on the classic only reinforces what everyone in America already know: She can sing a wide range of songs.

While she reached into the past to cover Cash’s 1963 hit, the second season of her show has seen her take on contemporary hits like “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran and Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” not to mention her renditions of some of TV’s most classic shows with a medley of theme songs.

Last season, she also proved she’s up to the task of singing legendary tracks with such efforts as “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James, “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” by Marvin Gaye and “I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” by the Four Tops.

Regardless of the genre, it sounds like there's no shortage of tunes Clarkson can spin into pure gold.