Kelly Clarkson's cover of Elvis Presley's 'Burning Love' is on fire

Kelly Clarkson's latest "Kellyoke" cover is a rocking rendition of a classic Elvis Presley tune.

The singer, 38, put her own spin on the music icon's hit "Burning Love" and the cover was totally on fire!

Dressed in a black shirtdress and black heels, the talk show host belted out the upbeat song with her band Y'all during the latest episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

"Your kisses lift me higher / Like the sweet song of a choir / You light my morning sky / With burning love," she sang.

Clarkson's fans seemed to dig the cover, and took to the singer's YouTube page to express their love for the performance.

"I've got a Burning Love for Kellyoke!" one of her followers wrote. Another commented, "Omg Kelly! That was awesome..Im actually not an Elvis fan, but you killed it!!!"

One fan was pleasantly surprised at how awesome the performance was.

"I wasn’t sure at all how I’d feel about this.... Color me surprised!" they wrote. Another Elvis diehard chimed in, too: "I love this rendition!! As a lifelong Elvis fan, I'm kind of prejudiced with people covering his songs. But, this is amazing!"

Earlier this year, Clarkson covered the Righteous Brothers classic “Unchained Melody,” a song that Presley and many other artists have also recorded.

This week, the talk show host sang Frank Sinatra's iconic hit "My Way" in a moving, introspective rendition of the song. Last week, she also took a page out of another female singer's book and belted out a unique version of Christina Aguilera's 1999 hit "What a Girl Wants."