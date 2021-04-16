Kelly Clarkson rocks unique version of 'What a Girl Wants' in latest 'Kellyoke'

Pop star and daytime television host Kelly Clarkson has done it again! The incredible singer performed a unique version of Christina Aguilera's 1999 hit, "What a Girl Wants," on Thursday's episode of her eponymous talk show.

Her soulful rendition earned her accolades online as fans celebrated her performance in the comments, but Clarkson decided to take to Instagram to make sure the woman who originated that unique cover of the song, Judith Hill, got credit.

"I actually saw Judith Hill perform that on TV on 'The Voice' years ago and I was like, what a rad take on that song," she explained in a two-minute video. "So everybody keeps telling me, 'Oh my God, you did an amazing job with changing that song up,' and I do change songs up a lot and ... that's why I was attracted to this version that Judith Hill came up with."

Clarkson added that she had been sure to give Hill a shoutout when she taped the show, but her comments hadn't made it into the social media clips her show shared out on Thursday morning.

"That's actually Judith Hill's version of that song because I was watching 'The Voice' and this chick came up on stage and I was like, 'What!?'" Clarkson said on the show. "And so I kind of stole from Judith — Well, I didn't 'kind of,' that's just straight-up Judith Hill's version. You should look it up. I tried my best."

In her video explanation on Thursday night, she added that she hadn't wanted to "appear like I was taking the credit because I did not," Clarkson said. "Because it's actually an incredibly cool version of the song that I didn't think of."

She went on to add that she's a huge fan of Hill and encouraged her followers to check out the singer's version of the song.

"It's way the hell better than mine," she laughed. "Mine's all right, hers is really good though."

Hill performed her version of "What a Girl Wants" for the blind auditions on season four of "The Voice."

All four coaches that season — Adam Levine, Shakira, Usher and Blake Shelton — turned around for her and she ended up making it on Team Adam and all the way to the top eight before being eliminated.

Hill reposted Clarkson's explanation video to her own Instagram on Thursday and thanked her.

"Much love to Kelly Clarkson for her sweet spirit and incredible talent!!! Thanks Kelly for the shout out and sharing the love ❤️❤️🙏🏾🙏🏾," Hill wrote.