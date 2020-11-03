Kelly Clarkson rocks out to 'Mr. Brightside' — and she's doing just fine

She totally killed it!

Kelly Clarkson covered “Mr. Brightside” by the Killers in the latest edition of her “Kellyoke” series, once again reminding fans that she can flawlessly sing any song in any genre.

She put her own spin on the 2003 pop-rock hit, and her powerful, energetic rendition made some fans seriously nostalgic for their younger years.

“So kelly is coming for all my middle school ‘Rock anthems’ now,” one fan commented on her video. “Yesterday ‘It's my life’ and ‘Mr. Brightside’ today.”

Other fans had some ideas for her next album based on her latest cover.

“Hi Kelly! Wow! You can sing anything! You should release a rock album next! That would be so freakin' awesome!” one fan wrote on YouTube.

“She needs to release an album of covers,” another fan commented.

Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” covers have definitely been a hit since she launched them on her talk show last year, and one of her latest covers even earned a seal of approval from the original artist.

When she performed “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi, the rock legend himself weighed in after her performance.

"I noticed that you had to change the key," Bon Jovi told her. "It was in a girl key."

"I know!" Clarkson said. "I'm a first soprano, man. I always have to raise everything, because I can't go low, but I can go high."

"God bless you for it," he answered. "But yeah, it was cool! Thank you for doing that."

Always one to experiment with different eras and genres, Clarkson has covered a huge range of artists in her “Kellyoke” songs, from Whitney Houston and Aerosmith to Harry Styles and Shania Twain.

An all-covers album could be a fun idea for the versatile singer!