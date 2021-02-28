Kelly Clarkson reveals Blake Shelton's recurring prank on Carson Daly on 'The Voice'

Apparently Blake Shelton is quite the troublemaker!

As his fellow judge on "The Voice," Kelly Clarkson, recently revealed, the country star has a tendency to prank people while backstage at the singing competition. Clarkson shared one of Shelton's go-to moves when playing a round of "Most Likely To..." in a clip released by her talk show.

Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Carson Daly, Nick Jonas and John Legend. Trae Patton / NBC

When the category turned to "most likely to pull a prank," Clarkson answered "100% Blake," without even considering the other options, fellow judges Nick Jonas and John Legend.

"Black already does!" she continued. "He does this thing where I think it looks like pee in (host Carson Daly's) cup or something like in his bathroom. ... I don't know what juice it is, apple juice obviously or something like that, but Carson told me — he was like, 'It took me forever. I just kept coming in my bathroom, and there would be a giant glass just right on my toilet, and it looked like pee.'"

"I was like, 'You're such a boy, such a man-child,'" Clarkson joked of her male co-stars.

She went on to reveal that Shelton, in her opinion, is also the most likely to break the law of the three male "The Voice" judges.

"100% Blake," she repeated, laughing. "That's not even a fair ask."

The reality singing competition turns 10 this year, and Carson, who's hosted it since the beginning, recently reflected on what the show means to him — all pranks aside. One standout memory is having his then-baby son Jackson with him in the show's early days.

"He's 11, and so he's basically the life of the show,” Daly told TODAY. “I used to have him on set in, like, a BabyBjörn, and I used to wear him while I was doing ‘The Voice.’ So when I think of ‘The Voice’ turning 10, it's reflective of sort of my parenting, you know, my life as a father. The greatest job I have is being a father and ‘The Voice’ is probably second, so I'm nostalgic about it."

Shelton has also been on the show since it premiered in April 2011. He's the only one of the original judges, which also included Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green, still on the show.