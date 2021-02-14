Kelly Clarkson reveals the 1 thing she hates that guys do when they date her

Everyone has some kind of turn-off when it comes to relationships and Kelly Clarkson just revealed hers on an episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" last week.

During the special Valentine's Day episode that celebrated all things single, the 38-year-old answered one audience member’s question with complete honesty when it came to the one thing she hates that men do when they date her.

Kelly Clarkson. Weiss Eubanks / NBCUniversal

“What’s something that you pretended to be cool with that you weren’t cool with while in a relationship?” the audience member asked.

Clarkson made her guests "Firefly Lane" star Sarah Chalke and Kym Whitley answer first before candidly responding, “I dated this guy and I think because I’m a singer/songwriter, if you date them, they feel like, ‘Oh, I’m going to write her a song."’

Her response to this?

"And… don’t.”

So no love songs for Miss Independent. Take note fellas!

Earlier in the segment, the Grammy-winning singer also opened up about her favorite way to date herself, telling the audience, “This is going to get real boring but I’m a mom of real tiny tots, so I love like, literally having a glass of wine.”

“I put the fireplace in on in my bedroom,” she said. “That’s right, I work hard, I have a fireplace in my bedroom, that’s fine. I read a book or I watch some Netflix or I literally just hang out with my girls. I love that. I love just having like one or two glasses, a respectable amount, and having fun and talking.”

Clarkson is known and beloved for her candid nature, especially when it comes to sharing personal moments on her talkshow. Last week, the “American Idol” winner opened up about co-parenting with her ex, Brandon Blackstock, during an interview with Khloe Kardashian.

"You speak about co-parenting, and I'm doing that right now too," the host told Kardashian, who shares a two-year-old daughter, True, with her off-again on-again beau Tristan Thompson.

She added, "It's tough…I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally."

Clarkson later explained that she and Blackstock make sure to put their two children, River Rose, 6, and Remington, 4, first, telling Kardashian, “As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board.”