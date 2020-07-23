Kelly Clarkson reflects on 'challenging, overwhelming' year

It wouldn’t be a stretch for anyone to refer to 2020 as a “challenging” year — what with an ongoing global pandemic, the fight against systemic racism, record-setting job losses and a political climate that may be more polarized than ever before.

Kelly Clarkson likely had all of that in mind and even more when she described this time period in a recent tweet.

Shout out 2 every single guest I’ve had while taping my show this summer.This year has been challenging, overwhelming &sometimes it feels like hope is lost BUT I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things &keeping hope alive &I want 2 say THANK U😊 — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) July 22, 2020

But for Clarkson, taping her eponymous daytime series with at-home cameras, recording “Kellyoke” songs with remote band members and conducting interviews via video calls was just a small part of that challenge. While all of that — and everything else in the world — was going on, she and her husband of nearly seven years, Brandon Blackstock, parted ways.

Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson, seen here attending the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 12, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

The 38-year-old "I Dare You" hit maker filed for divorce in June, after the former couple had been quarantined together for months in their Montana cabin with their children, River Rose, 6, and Remington, 4.

Despite that, Clarkson continued her tweet with a focus on the positive — those aforementioned guests, who’ve included front-line healthcare workers, Black Lives Matter protesters and celebrities willing to open up about their own struggles.

She closed her message noting, “I have had the honor of meeting some incredible humans doing amazing things & keeping hope alive & I want 2 say THANK U."