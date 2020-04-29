Kelly Clarkson recalls fangirling over Julie Andrews — to Julie Andrews

Kelly Clarkson may be a celebrity, but her nerves around big stars still get the best of her.

In a video chat with Julie Andrews for Clarkson's talk show, the original "American Idol," 38, revealed that she had a close encounter with the "Sound of Music" star without even introducing herself. The subtle interaction took place at the premiere of "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement."

"I know that you will not remember this because it is a nonevent for you, but just so you know, obviously 'The Princess Diaries' you were in, and I was the single from the movie," Clarkson began. "The song was called 'Breakaway,' and so they invited me to that premiere years ago."

She continued, "You don't know this, but I never say hi people generally because I get too nervous, but our clothes, my dress, it was a green dress with flowers, and it grazed your clothes as we passed on the red carpet."

Kelly Clarkson during "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" premiere in Anaheim, California. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Laughing, Andrews, 84, responded, "I'm so glad."

"You think it's so silly but ... I talked about it for a year," Clarkson quipped back. "I was legit inches from Julie Andrews."

Clarkson's memory then prompted Andrews to recall a gift that her host had sent her years ago.

"You sent me a recording of yours or something," she said.

"I had a Christmas record coming out," Clarkson answered, adding that a woman who worked with Andrews was over at her house.

"She was like, 'Oh, yeah, I work with Julie Andrews,' and I was like, 'Wait, what?' ... I just covered 'My Favorite Things.' It's completely different. It's a different kind of version," Clarkson said.

"You sent it to me, I think," Andrews answered.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God, Julie Andrews is going to have something I did.' It was really amazing," Clarkson gushed.

Julie Andrews during "The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement" premiere in Anaheim, California. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

The pair of singers then discussed the trials of their vocals having good days and bad days.

"I love the way you sing, Kelly. It's lovely," Andrews said.

"Some days I sound nice and some days I sound like Janis Joplin because I'm tired, but whatever," Clarkson joked in response.

"We all do, believe me," Andrews added.

The conversation then turned to Andrews' new podcast, which she's launching with her daughter Emma Walton Hamilton. In each episode of "Julie's Library," the mother-daughter duo reads picture books "geared towards very young children," Andrews told Clarkson.

Andrews also joined TODAY with Hoda & Jenna earlier this week to discuss the project, which launches Wednesday.

"I hope that at this particular time in everyone's lives, it's something that will get people thinking, get children thinking," she said. "You can watch it or listen to with grandparents and parents and friends."

For avid fans of "The Princess Diaries," the podcast and Andrews' new Netflix show, "Julie's Greenroom," will have to suffice for now. Anne Hathaway revealed in early 2019 that a script for a third film was underway, but it doesn't seem like there's been much movement since.

Andrews, who plays Hathaway's character's grandmother in the movies, did say she'd be open to reprising her role. In October, she told "Entertainment Tonight" that she'd get involved if Hathaway "would like to me to be."