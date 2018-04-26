Watch Kelly Clarkson get her own talk show on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

share tweet pin email

Kelly Clarkson has debuted her very own talk show!

OK, so "The Kelly Show" was really just a bit on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when Clarkson, 36, stopped by on Thursday, but the singer did such a fabulous job, we want more.

It all happened when DeGeneres told the audience she was so convinced that the "Piece By Piece" singer would make a great talk-show host, she'd arranged for the pair to trade places. The next thing viewers saw was Clarkson behind her very own desk gamely quizzing her guest.

“If you had to pick your favorite person that’s ever come on this show, who would it be?” Clarkson asks DeGeneres.

“God, there’s so many people,” the funny lady responds, rattling off a list of celebs including Pink, Alicia Keys, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth before Clarkson interrupts her with a mock-offended “Seriously?!"

Michael Rozman / Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“When did you know you wanted to be a talk-show host?” she asks next.

"When they offered it to me,” jokes DeGeneres. “I was like, 'That's a good idea' ... I’ve always loved talk shows. When I was growing up, as a kid, I watched Johnny Carson and all the talk shows that were on — David Letterman. So I always thought it would be a fun job, but I never thought I would do it until I ran out of jobs.”

Clarkson clearly thinks it's fun, too — a good thing since the "Voice" coach will host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on May 20.

The "Kelly Show" ended with a "classic bit," a round of "Kelly Karaoke" that found both ladies (and the audience!) belting out Clarkson's hit "Since U Been Gone."

Watch all the hilarious high jinks in the clip above!