Kelly Clarkson loves Pink. Pink loves Kelly Clarkson. So when it was announced Thursday that they will perform together for the first time ever at the 2017 American Music Awards, they couldn’t contain their excitement.

The duo will open Sunday’s broadcast, and Clarkson is counting down the minutes.

“Gonna play it super cool whilst singing with @Pink this Sunday at the #AMAs ....but know on the inside I will be freaking the &$@! out,” she tweeted after the big announcement. She included the hashtags #oneofthegreatestvocalistsofourgeneration, #sheissorad and #sundayissofarfromnow.

So, yeah, Kelly thinks very highly of Pink. And Pink thinks very highly of Kelly, too.

“I am humbly prepared to be outsung :) I adore you and I cannot wait,” Pink wrote to Clarkson in response.

Kelly Clarkson and Pink ... so talented, so modest!

The AMAs didn’t say what the two will be performing on the show. We can take a few guesses: a couple of songs from their recently released albums, or maybe a medley of their hits. Clarkson has covered the Pink hit “Perfect” in the past; if they sang that together on live TV, that would be, well, perfect.

One thing's for sure: Their duet will be so rad.

