See Kelly Clarkson accidentally photobomb a family kickline in front of Radio City Music Hall

It's Kelly Clarkson's first holiday season since her show moved to New York, and it looks like she's getting used to the Christmastime crowds around Rockefeller Center.

In a hilarious video shared to TikTok Dec. 8 by Marc Jordan Cohen, one family performed a Rockette-style kickline together standing on the sidewalk in front of Radio City Music Hall. But after a few repetitions, they were interrupted by a photobomber — Clarkson.

In the clip, the "Mine" singer walked into the left side of the frame wearing a red beanie and sunglasses and stopped abruptly, noticing the choreography playing out. She looked around in confusion, and her jaw dropped as she slowly walked out of the video.

"Cant believe @kellyclarkson just photobombed our silly family kickline 💀💀," Cohen captioned the video, also tagging the account for "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

The comments were filled with reactions to the hilarious clip — including one from Clarkson, herself.

"I didn’t see what y’all were doing until it was too late ha! My bad 🤦‍♀️😂💁🏼‍♀️," Clarkson wrote.

Cohen wasn't mad, however.

"KELLY!! We just wish we asked you to join us!!😭," Cohen responded.

Cohen and their fiancé was in New York visiting family for the holidays. For their niece's birthday, the family was completing a scavenger hunt, and one of the clues prompted them to perform a kickline by the iconic Manhattan theater.

"In true New York fashion, a garbage truck drove behind us while a beloved celebrity walked in front of us!" Cohen said in an email to TODAY.com.

Cohen said the family didn't realize it was Clarkson until after the encounter. They posted the clip to the internet with hopes that the "American Idol" winner would see it.

Fans loved Clarkson's shocked expression and shared their takes on the moment.

"She was def judging yall," one person commented. ("So was I," Cohen responded, with a laughing emoji.)

"Kelly always has the funniest reactions on the street," another wrote.

"I really hope this makes it on her show," someone chimed in.

Clarkson, who released her 10th studio album "Chemistry" in June, moved her daytime talk show from Los Angeles to New York for the upcoming season, which premiered in October.

Clarkson has said that she made the move for a variety of reasons, including, simply, that was she lonely on the West Coast.

“I’ve never really liked living in L.A. L.A. is beautiful, lots of things to offer that are awesome. It’s just never been my thing in 20 years, and so I never wanted to live there in the first place," she said on TODAY back in June.

“It also was pointed out, especially getting divorced, it was just me and my kids all the way on that coast,” she added. “All of my family lives on this coast. It just got lonely.”