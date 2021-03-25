Kelly Clarkson knocked it out of the park once again with her latest “Kellyoke” performance on her talk show, performing a soulful cover of “Who’s Lovin’ You.”

The Motown ballad was famously covered by the Jackson 5 in 1969, but it was originally written by Smokey Robinson and recorded by his group the Miracles as part of their 1961 album “Hi… We’re the Miracles.” Artists including the Temptations, the Supremes and Michael Bublé have also recorded their own versions of the classic hit.

She killed it, as always! The Kelly Clarkson Show / YouTube

Clarkson’s version showcased her warm yet powerful tone and flawless vocal runs, and to put it mildly, her fans were impressed.

“She’s so good I wanna cry,” one person commented on the YouTube video of her performance.

“I just died. On the 1st note. Yassss Queen Kelly,” another fan wrote.

“OMG! I just LOVE Kelly's voice!! She kills it EVERY TIME!” another person commented.

Clarkson has been on a roll lately, as always, with her “Kellyoke” covers on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” She recently covered her first Adele song on the show, putting her own spin on the British singer’s 2016 single “Water Under the Bridge.”

She also recently delivered an emotional cover of “Unchained Melody” by the Righteous Brothers, and rocked out to Heart’s 1977 hit, “Barracuda.”

The talk show and “Voice” coach has also been dipping into the country well lately, performing incredible covers of “Sin Wagon” by the Chicks, “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves and Dolly Parton’s “Hard Candy Christmas.”