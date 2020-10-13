Kelly Clarkson performs soulful cover of Coldplay's 'The Scientist'

Kelly Clarkson performed a science experiment on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" Tuesday.

Well, kind of: What actually happened was she performed "The Scientist," a moody tune originally recorded by Coldplay, as part of her "Kellyoke" segment.

Sporting a seasonal orange dress, Clarkson crooned through an abbreviated version of the song, which was a Top 20 hit in the U.S. in 2003. Singer Chris Martin noted in a Coldplay e-zine in 2002 that the song was about, "girls." He added, "It's weird that whatever else is on your mind, whether it's the downfall of global economics or terrible environmental troubles, the thing that always gets you most is when you fancy someone."

Now, we're not thinking that Clarkson is sending a message about her love life by choosing this particular tune, but we do sense it makes her daughter River Rose, 6, thrilled to hear her cover Coldplay. That's because River has a huge crush on Martin!

Coldplay (Will Champion, Chris Martin, and Guy Berryman) on stage in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 2017. Mauricio Santana / Getty Images

In 2018, Clarkson tweeted that River loves Coldplay's music and plans to "marry" Martin one of these days, despite some explaining by her mom about how unlikely that is to happen. In a video featured in the tweet, River says, "I like his song, and I wanna kiss him."

And Clarkson seems to like the band, too; she's been known to cover Coldplay's 2005 song "Fix You" in concert.

Viewers may also notice that Clarkson's eye patch has returned. Back in September she acknowledged that while she may look like a pirate wearing it, there's a medical reason. She told NBC Los Angeles that she's allergic to dust, and something must have gotten in her eye.