Kelly Clarkson performs soaring cover of Reba McEntire hit 'How Blue'

Kelly Clarkson is honoring her former stepmother-in-law, country music queen Reba McEntire, with a soaring new cover of McEntire's 1984 hit "How Blue."

Clarkson, 39, belted out the song during the "Kellyoke" portion of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Tuesday, reminding viewers that she knows her way around a country ditty.

As her backing band, Y'all, plucked out the song's sweet melody on piano and guitar, Clarkson, dressed in a long skirt and white top, crooned its lovelorn lyrics.

"Oh honey why did you leave me / Ain't you got a heart left in your chest? /I swear to you that I'm dying/ Cause my mind won't let my body rest," she sang.

The Grammy winner's fans gushed over her performance in the comments of a YouTube video.

"Look at this magical goddess ... keep reminding us how blessedly talented she is," wrote one.

"Kelly always does the queen of country justice," wrote another.

Added another fan, "I bet Reba loved having Kelly do her song."

Kelly Clarkson, left, and Reba McEntire perform onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards in 2018. John Shearer / Getty Images

We're guessing McEntire will love it, too. After all, she and Clarkson are big fans of each other in real life. The duo have sung together many times, including their 2007 duet of Clarkson's song "Because of You."

Clarkson teared up when she paid tribute to McEntire, whom she called her singing "hero," at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. McEntire was there as one of the night's talented honorees.

“I’ve been a fan of Reba since I was a little girl. Her voice has always felt nostalgic for me. Even as an adult, there’s something about her tone and her storytelling that just feels like home,” the singer told the audience.

Clarkson went on to share how she grew close to McEntire because of her relationship with her ex Brandon Blackstock. At the time the couple tied the knot, McEntire was married to Blackstock's dad, musician Narvel Blackstock.

“Sometimes when we meet our heroes, it doesn’t always pan out how you hope. But meeting Reba — being friends with her, and eventually becoming family — has been one of the highlights of my life, truly," she said.

"So thank you so much for listening to me vent as an artist. Thank you so much for comforting me on the phone through my tears, like a friend. And thank you for being a really rad grandma for my kids."

