Kelly Clarkson performs soaring rendition of 'River Deep — Mountain High'

Kelly Clarkson covered a '60s classic in her latest "Kellyoke" segment.

The "American Idol" alum delivered a heartfelt version of Tina and Ike Turner's "River Deep — Mountain High" on Wednesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Song." Backed by her band Y'All and glamorously lit by blue stage lights, Clarkson wore an autumnal dress and danced in place as she tackled the 1966 song in front of an excited live audience.

"River Deep — Mountain High" has been ranked as one of the best and most influential rock songs of all time, and Clarkson's stunning rendition certainly lived up to the song's reputation.

The song was the title track for the Ike and Tina Turner's studio album of the same name, and while it wasn't initially a success, it eventually grew in popularity and was even inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in the late '90s. The song has also been covered by stars like Celine Dion.

Fans were delighted with Clarkson's powerful performance.

"I LOVE Kelly, she ROCKED doing this song and I like her dance and singing," wrote one viewer. "Kelly is just AMAZING!!!"

"Kelly continuing to DESTROY the game!!!" added another.

A third fan joked that the cover should be the "new national anthem."

It's not the first time Clarkson has taken on one of the Turners' hits. In December 2020, she performed an emotional, soulful cover of the duo's "A Fool in Love," which was included on Ike and Tina Turner's debut album in 1960.

The "Kellyoke" segment is a staple of Clarkson's daily talk show. The pop star has covered songs from every genre, including hits like Blondie's "Heart of Glass" and Dave Matthews Band's "Crash into Me." Recently, she even collaborated with late-night host Jimmy Fallon to perform a delightful version of Sonny and Cher's "I Got You Babe."

“We nailed it,” Clarkson joked after the performance. “I feel like we killed it.”

Related: