Kelly Clarkson performs 'Perfect' Ed Sheeran cover

Kelly Clarkson is racking up a few albums' worth of cover tunes, thanks to her "Kellyoke" segments on "The Kelly Clarkson Show"! Thus far, she's tackled Kenny Rogers, the Beach Boys and several TV theme songs, just to name a few.

So what song was up on Monday's show? None other than "Perfect," the 2017 hit from Ed Sheeran.

Thanks to Clarkson, the already warm tune took on an almost Sarah McLachlan quality, and her smooth vocals gave it a whole fresh spin.

Clarkson returned to in-studio taping of her show on Sept. 21; her audience remains virtual and she stood socially distanced from her band for the performance. Since her return, she's also covered Demi Lovato's "Confident" and "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton.

Ed Sheeran performing in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2018. Getty Images

But as fans of Clarkson know, she's a long-standing fan of Sheeran's. She told On Demand Entertainment in 2015 (even before "Perfect" existed) that she loves how he "incorporates different influences; he's not just one thing."

She added, "He's just this amazingly talented guy ... it's inspiring. I love artists like that. That's true artistry. He's like the Meryl Streep of artists."

Kelly Clarkson singing on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." The Kelly Clarkson Show

High praise indeed! Sheeran hasn't yet been a guest on Clarkson's show, and is currently taking a bit of a break from public life to focus on being a new dad, but we can't wait for these two to connect one of these days.

It'll truly be a "Perfect" meeting.