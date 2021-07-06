IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

11 problem-solving gadgets your kitchen needs, starting at $9

Kelly Clarkson's latest 'Kellyoke' is for the moms 'who survived parenting in lockdown'

We love this "keep calm and mom on" idea!
/ Source: TODAY
By Randee Dawn

Moms (and parents) of America, Kelly Clarkson has your back!

With her latest "Kellyoke" performance, Clarkson went full retro with the anthemic, fist-pumping power of Starship's "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," and she had a very specific target audience in mind:

"The perfect anthem for moms who survived parenting in lockdown!" her talk show's Twitter account wrote Tuesday, adding the hashtag #KeepCalmandMomOn. We love that idea of "Keep Calm and Mom On"!

The tune was in full 1980s mode (the song was originally released in 1987 and was a No. 1 hit for the band). Clarkson wore a full-length print dress and breathed a whole new, gutsy life into the shortened version of the tune.

As for that "Keep Calm and Mom On" sentiment, she turned that into the show's theme for the day:

"Keep Calm and Mom On!" a separate tweet read. "Today's show is dedicated to the strong mamas holding it down at home over the past year and a half!"

This was far from the first time she'd dipped back into the 1980s for musical inspiration, though. If you're a fan, be sure to check Clarkson's take on Erasure's "A Little Respect," Madonna's "Borderline" and Soft Cell's "Tainted Love"!

Related:

Kelly Clarkson discusses getting candid about divorce with first lady Jill Biden

March 1, 202103:57
Randee Dawn

Randee Dawn (she/her) is a veteran entertainment journalist and author based in Brooklyn. In addition to writing for outlets including TODAY.com, Variety and The Los Angeles Times, she's the co-author of "The Law & Order: SVU Unofficial Companion" and co-editor of "Across the Universe: Tales of Alternative Beatles." When not interviewing the stars or dabbling in speculative fiction, she nurses her sourdough starter and dreams of the day she can travel again.