Kelly Clarkson's latest 'Kellyoke' is for the moms 'who survived parenting in lockdown'

Moms (and parents) of America, Kelly Clarkson has your back!
With her latest "Kellyoke" performance, Clarkson went full retro with the anthemic, fist-pumping power of Starship's "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," and she had a very specific target audience in mind:
"The perfect anthem for moms who survived parenting in lockdown!" her talk show's Twitter account wrote Tuesday, adding the hashtag #KeepCalmandMomOn. We love that idea of "Keep Calm and Mom On"!
The tune was in full 1980s mode (the song was originally released in 1987 and was a No. 1 hit for the band). Clarkson wore a full-length print dress and breathed a whole new, gutsy life into the shortened version of the tune.
As for that "Keep Calm and Mom On" sentiment, she turned that into the show's theme for the day:
"Keep Calm and Mom On!" a separate tweet read. "Today's show is dedicated to the strong mamas holding it down at home over the past year and a half!"
This was far from the first time she'd dipped back into the 1980s for musical inspiration, though. If you're a fan, be sure to check Clarkson's take on Erasure's "A Little Respect," Madonna's "Borderline" and Soft Cell's "Tainted Love"!
