Watch Kelly Clarkson — eye patch and all — ace her latest 'Kellyoke' cover

Kelly Clarkson may have an injured eye, but her voice is just fine.

Clarkson, wearing an eye patch after her eye got infected while she was working on “The Voice,” covered Harry Styles’ “Adore You” during her popular “Kellyoke” segment on her talk show Wednesday.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

With the lights in her studio down low, Clarkson soulfully put her own spin on the hit track, following up her previous "Kellyoke" efforts, which ranged from Marvin Gaye and Whitney Houston to U2 and Kenny Rogers, as well as her covers of classic TV shows that opened up her program’s second season on Monday.

Clarkson explained why she was wearing the patch when she spoke with guest Common on Wednesday.

“I’m sorry I look like a pirate,” she said. “I hurt my eye and I have to wear it. And, so, it’s ridiculous. You’re being interviewed by a pirate today.”

The Grammy winner expounded on what exactly happened that led to the eye patch, telling NBC Los Angeles’ “California Live” that she’s allergic to dust and that something got into her eye while she was on the set of “The Voice.”

“Something got in there, maybe cut it, did something. It got infected. It looked like ‘Hitch,’ you know that movie?” she said, referring to the 2005 Will Smith comedy in which Smith's character suffers a food allergy, causing his face to swell.