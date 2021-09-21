Let Kelly Clarkson take you on an ‘Escapade’ with Janet Jackson cover

Kelly Clarkson has given Janet Jackson a run for her money.

The original “American Idol” champ covered Jackson’s hit song “Escapade” during the “Kellyoke” segment of her talk show Tuesday.

Dressed in a full-length floral dress, Clarkson, along with her band, Y’all, delivered an electric performance of the upbeat track, retaining its bubbly tempo, while managing to remain loyal to the original sound.

Clarkson has previously covered Jackson’s songs “If” and “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” on her show. Her fans were certainly on board with her spin on this latest effort.

“I hope Jackson has seen this clip because I think it might put a big smile on her face," one person wrote. "Great job by Clarkson and Y’all as usual.”

Janet Jackson, seen here in 1989, got the ultimate cover, courtesy of Clarkson. Fryderyk Gabowicz/ / picture alliance via Getty Image

· Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“She preserved the true and positive vibes of the original song from the beginnig (sic) to the end of the performance without forgetting to put her mark on it! Good job, Kelly!” another person commented.

“This song brings me back to ninth grade," one nostalgic fan wrote. "What a great cover thank you Kelly!”

“Escapade” appeared on Jackson’s landmark 1989 album, “Rhythm Nation 1814.” The song was one of seven from the album to appear in the top five on the Billboard Hot 100, landing at No. 1. “Miss You Much,” “Black Cat” and “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” would also make it to the top spot.

Related: